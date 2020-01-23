Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to take stern action against college teachers taking classes at private coaching institutes.

This was revealed at a state-level convention of parents of degree college students organised at the Institute of Engineers here Thursday.

Participating in the convention organised by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha (OAM), Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo said strict action would be taken against government college teachers if they were found giving private coaching.

“If we come to know about private coaching by any government college teacher from our own sources and from complaints lodged by parents, the Higher Education department will take action against the teacher concerned,” Sahoo added.

There has been resentment among students and parents over some government college lecturers diverting their attention towards private coaching. Private coaching by lecturers has affected the quality of teaching in government colleges, said OAM president Basudev Bhatt.

Sahoo further revealed that the state government is mulling steps to strengthen the governing bodies of the colleges. People from different walks of life having expertise in the management of educational institutions and experienced academicians will be appointed as the president of the governing bodies. Parents of students would be the members of the governing bodies, he said.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education department, Saswat Mishra, said the department will take action against private colleges lacking proper infrastructure.

“If any private university doesn’t have requisite infrastructure, it will not be allowed to provide teaching,” Mishra added. He also said that the state government is trying to promote Khallikote University as an institute for advanced research.