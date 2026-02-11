Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the nationwide general strike February 12, Left parties in Odisha—CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation and the All India Forward Bloc—have jointly called for its complete success across the state.

The strike, called by Central trade unions and independent federations, is aimed at protesting what they describe as “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-people policies” of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, now in its third consecutive term. The strike will be observed across Odisha from 6 am to 6 pm, with essential services such as medical care, ambulance operations, water supply, news media and fire services exempted.

Addressing a joint press conference at Bhagawati Bhawan in Bhubaneswar Tuesday, Left leaders said the February 12 general strike was prompted by the government’s refusal to repeal the four labour codes, withdraw what they termed anti-worker legislations, and roll back policies affecting job security, pensions and public sector enterprises. “Despite prolonged agitations and the submission of a 12-point charter of demands by trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, TUCC, AEPF, UTUC and SEWA, the Centre has allegedly failed to address their core concerns,” he said.

Among the key demands were repeal of the four labour codes, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, an end to contract, outsourcing and fixed-term employment in permanent jobs, restoration of the old pension scheme by repealing the NPS and UPS, and fixing a minimum monthly pension of Rs 9,000, including EPF.

The unions have also sought worker status for scheme workers, including Anganwadi staff, ASHAs, mid-day meal workers, garden companions, gram panchayat employees and livelihood mission workers.

The Left parties further demanded a central law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price for farm produce, repeal of the Seed Bill 2025, withdrawal of education-related legislations they claim restrict access, and immediate steps to curb price rise. Criticising the BJP government in Odisha, the leaders alleged lapses in women’s safety, corruption in recruitment examinations, poor regulation of the grain market, non-procurement of paddy despite the end of the token period, and arbitrary penalties under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act.

They also expressed concern over what they described as deteriorating law and order, attacks on Bengali-speaking minorities, rising atrocities against Dalits, tribals and women, displacement linked to mining activities, unfulfilled promises of free electricity up to 300 units per household, and alleged consumer exploitation by power distribution companies. Calling for broad-based participation, the Left leaders appealed to farmers, youth, students, small traders, transport workers, women and other sections of society to join the strike in solidarity. The press conference was addressed by CPI State Secretary Prashant Kumar Mishra, CPI(M) State Secretary Suresh Panigrahi, CPI(ML) Liberation State Secretary Yudhishthir Mohapatra, and All India Forward Bloc State President Puneet Chandra Padhee, who jointly issued the call for the statewide shutdown.