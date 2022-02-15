Kolkata: Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee breathed her last Tuesday following massive cardiac arrest hospital sources said. She was 90-plus and leaves behind a daughter. Sandhya Mukherjee was in the news recently because she had rejected the Padma Shri. She had said that at her age she was not bothered about awards. She said that the award should be given to her juniors who were also as deserving.

Mukherjee had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital since January 26 when she had tested positive for Covid-19. She had tested negative for the virus a few days back. She was put on vasopressor support earlier in the day as her blood pressure dropped. “She suffered a massive heart attack at around 7.30pm following which she expired,” the senior hospital official said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently touring North Bengal said Mukherjee’s death was a personal loss to her. “We will give her a state funeral with 21 gun salute Wednesday,” Bannerjee said. “She was a legendary singer, but a very humble person,” Banerjee added.

