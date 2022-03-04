New Delhi: Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne is no more. A tweet by Virender Sehwag condoling his the death of the leg-spinner has gone viral. Sehwag wrote: ‘Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world.

Later Shane Warne’s management team confirmed the news of his death. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to the Australian media.

