Chennai: One of India’s finest screenplay writers and eminent Tamil film director and actor K Bhagyaraj passed away here Saturday after suffering a major cardiac arrest.

He was 73.

The veteran director and actor, who is considered to one of the legends of the Tamil film industry, is survived by his wife Poornima Bhagayaraj, son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

Sources close to the actor said that Bhagyaraj complained of chest pain early in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

The shocking news of his death has plunged the entire Tamil film industry in gloom.

What has compounded the pain is the fact that director Bhagyaraj’s demise comes just 17 days after the passing away of his mentor K Bharathirajaa, another icon and trendsetter of Tamil cinema.

Several eminent actors, directors, producers and film industry professionals cutting across the country have joined scores of fans in expressing their shock and grief over the sudden demise of the veteran director, considered to be a legend of Tamil cinema.

Telugu star Venkatesh, who was among the first to express his condolences, wrote,”Deeply saddened by the passing of Bhagyaraj Sir. His work transcended languages and touched the hearts of millions. I feel fortunate to have been a part of films like Sundarakanda and Abbaigaru, which were born from his remarkable storytelling. Indian cinema has lost one of its finest filmmakers. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers.”

Director M Rajesh, who has delivered several blockbusters in Tamil, expressed his condolences saying, “RIP, Legend K. Bhagyaraj Sir. Your storytelling, humour and timeless screenplays have inspired generations of writers and directors. Your legacy will continue to live through your unforgettable films and the countless filmmakers you’ve influenced. Rest in peace sir.”

Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj, who was born in Tamil Nadu on January 7, 1953, has worked in over 75 films, several of which were superhits. A trend-setter, Bhagyaraj was renowned for his scriptwriting and directing abilities. He used his sharp sense of humour to make pertinent points on social issues and delivered entertainment that appealed to all classes of people.

Several of his films, including Andha 7 Naatkal (which was remade as Woh Saat Din in Hindi), Mundhaanai Mudichu, Thooral Ninnu Pochu, Darling Darling Darling, Idhu Namma Aalu, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Mouna Geethangal, and Rudra, went on to emerge as superhits. In fact, many of his films were dubbed or remade in several other languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Oriya.

Bhagyaraj, who was a brilliant actor and who played the lead in several films, was also a fantastic writer who had penned a number of interesting stories, including the story for Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, which was directed by his mentor Bharathirajaa and which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead in Tamil. The film, which was remade in Hindi as Aakhree Rasta, featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and was directed by K Bhagyaraj himself.