Mumbai: Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan Friday joined hands with a group of students here to raise awareness about road safety.

The event was held on the sidelines of the Road Safety World Series in which Tendulkar and Muralitharan are leading the India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends, respectively.

Four matches were played in Mumbai with the West Indies Legends, Australia Legends and South Africa Legends being the other three teams in the tournament.

The series was subsequently suspended amid the rising coronavirus scare in the country. With the government issuing a notification that public gatherings should be avoided, the organisers had initially thought of continuing the remainder of the tournament behind closed doors at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai.

However, it was subsequently decided to postpone the tournament. In a statement, the organisers said that the remaining seven matches of the series will now be played when the situation is conducive to hold public events with large gathering and there are no travel restrictions.

