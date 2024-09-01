Joda: Panic has gripped people after the video of a leopard moving at Guali area under Joda mining division in Keonjhar district went viral on social media platforms two days back.

People in Guali, Kendudihi and Gandhalpada areas under the mining division are living in fear after they watched the viral video of the big cat roaming in their areas.

However, the Forest officials are yet to visit the mines and take stock of the situation. An examination of the viral video indicated that the animal roaming in the mining area has been captured by a CCTV camera.

When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) HD Dhanraj said that the Forest department is aware of the development. The Forest personnel have launched a probe after the animal seemed to be a leopard from the CCTV footage, he added.

PNN