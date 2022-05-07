Bolangir: Continuing its crackdown on wildlife traffickers, the Special Task Force of Crime Branch (CB) Friday arrested a person and seized a leopard skin from his possession.

The STF conducted a surprise raid on Tikrapada-Saintala road under Saintala police limits in Bolangir district late Thursday night and made the seizure.

The accused has been identified as Adikanda Gheewala of Tikrapada area under Saintala police limits in Bolangir district.

Sources said Gheewala was finalising a deal to sell out the hide to interstate smugglers. Acting on reliable inputs, the STF conducted the raid with the help of Bolangir forest officials and arrested him.

The raid team has seized a leopard skin and other incriminating materials from his possession.

Worth mentioning, the STF seized as many as six elephant tusks Thursday whereas at least 28 hides have been recovered from poachers and interstate wildlife goods peddlers recently.