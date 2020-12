New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Thursday people on the eve of New Year. He exhorted them to work together towards creating an inclusive society. A society which will be instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance, and will promote peace and goodwill. In a message, the president said every New Year provides an opportunity to make a new beginning. It emphasizes our resolve for individual and collective development, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

“This difficult time arising out of COVID-19 situation is a time for all of us to move forward unitedly. This is also the time to strengthen the cultural values that reinforce our belief of unity in diversity,” Kovind said.

“On the eve of New Year 2021, let us work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and move forward with a renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation’s progress,” he added.

In his message, the president also said, “On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad.”