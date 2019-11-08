New Delhi: Pakistan-based terror group LeT’s frontal organisation ‘Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation’, established by India’s most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed, remains active in the cyberspace despite being designated by the United Nation according to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The minister of state for home also said India’s investigations have revealed that dreaded Middle-East terror group IS has used encrypted platforms and the dark web to radicalise people and recruit terrorists.

Kishan Reddy was addressing Friday a gathering on the second day of the ‘No Money for Terror’ conference in Melbourne.

Reddy, at a round table discussion on ‘Emerging Technologies and Terrorism Financing Risk’, reminded the gathering of the cyber activities of the ‘Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation’. He said that ‘despite being designated, it is active in the cyber world’.

Reddy also highlighted the use of cryptocurrency in terror financing. While presenting India’s views on issues related to terror financing, he assured delegates that the government is fully committed to implement financial action task force standards and establish effective anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism regimes to dismantle and disrupt terror-financing networks.

Reddy is leading a high-powered five-member delegation, including Director General of the National Investigation Agency YC Modi, at the international conference, being attended by 65 countries.

The ‘No Money For Terror’ conference is organised by Financial Intelligence Units of over 100 countries, jointly called ‘The Egmont Group’.

PTI