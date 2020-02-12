New Delhi: KL Rahul took to Twitter to respond Wednesday to New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham’s ‘Paper, Scissors, Rock’, challenge.

Neesham had tweeted a picture with KL Rahul after the third ODI in Mount Maunganui. In his tweet, Neesham had challenged Rahul for a game of ‘rock, paper, scissors’. Rahul, who will lead Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the upcoming edition of the IPL, accepted the challenge from his IPL teammate.

“Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit,” Rahul tweeted.

See link: https://twitter.com/JimmyNeesh/status/1227205208200974337

Neesham will represent KXIP in IPL 2020 as he was roped in by the Punjab-based franchise for Rs 50 lakh at the auction last year.

Meanwhile New Zealand after their humiliating 0-5 loss in the T20I series exacted sweet revenge by beating India 3-0 in the series. Rahul however, had a fantastic series scoring 88 not out, four and 112 in the three games he played. His total aggregate stood at 204 at an average of 102. However, the other batsmen failed to come to the party.

The Indian bowlers were also responsible for the loss. Main strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah went wicket-less in the series. India’s fielding was also poor and they dropped crucial catches and missed vital run outs. A case in point being the chance to run out Colin de Grandhomme when he was only on two during the third ODI. Grandhomme. The Kiwi all-rounder then put the Indian bowling to sword scoring a 28-ball unbeaten 58 to lead his team to an emphatic win.

After the game, Neesham appreciated Rahul’s batting brilliance while asking him to save some runs for April. “Don’t forget to save some runs for April aye @klrahul11,” Jimmy Neesham tweeted.

PNN & Agencies