Phulbani: The state government has a lot of programmes oriented towards rural development. However, there are about 10 villages in Gunjibadi panchayat of Kandhamal district where development has taken a back seat, a report said.

People in these villages remain cut off from the rest of the world due to absence of a bridge on the Kadhipenu river. Villagers say communication is a major problem for which they are unable to avail various government facilities.

Wading through the river water is the only way when they have to venture out for rations and work. Crossing the river in such manner is always fraught with risks.

An iron cable has been drawn overhead from one end of the river to the other. People clutch the cable and cross the river, they said. Over the years, 14 children including four newborns have died of malnutrition in the area, locals pointed out.

They were enraged that the government had not been able to make a bridge across the river till date.

According to reports, Gunjibadi panchayat is at 2 kilometre distance from K Nuagaon Chhak on the Raikia road. The Kadhipenu river flows in the area.

10 villages, namely Bagai, Badali, Shrakapanga, Minamulu, Dakali, Madiraha Tipinigan, Guduripadi, Shrugamaha, Mandarpadar and Kangorika, in this panchayat are situated on one side of the river, where lives of people remain confined for months together owing to lack of connectivity.

The government has set up an Anganwadi centre and a school, but they are across the river. Children are bound to cross the river to reach the school and Anganwadi centre.

“Whenever we want to go out, we have to wade through the river. For eight months, the river remains dry and there is no problem. For the rest four months, life becomes a nightmare,” the villagers said.

During these four months, villagers find it difficult to even get their rations. The primary school has classes up to fifth standard. After Class-5, many children have no other option but to risk their lives for schooling. Many of them drop their studies.

“We have been suffering over years. Nothing is done for our development. When elections come, leaders come with a lot of promises, but their promises fail to realise on the ground,” villagers fumed.

Lack of road and a bridge has been a major hurdle in our overall development and in availing PDS rations, said Priyatama Pradhan, an ASHA worker. Members of an SHG narrated their plight.

“We have done farming by taking loans from banks. But our produce remains unsold, as we fail to go out to sell it at the market,” they said.

“Since I joined as ASHA worker here in 2009, four newborns died due to negligence while 10 kids died of malnutrition,” Pradhan said.

Contacted, K Nuagon BDO Sarat Kumar Patra said that an estimated Rs 1.5 crore is required for construction a bridge across the river. “The special secretary of the Finance department has been intimated about the bridge.

The Collector has informed us about the requirement. I hope, the commuting problem will be sorted out,” the BDO added.

