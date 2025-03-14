Hatadihi: A court in Anandapur of Keonjhar district Thursday sentenced a 68-year-old woman to life imprisonment and slapped a penalty of Rs10,000 after convicting her for the murder of her friend.

The convict was identified as Sara Naik of Mathadahi village under Soso police limits in Keonjhar district.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Prajyoti Rout delivered the verdict after reviewing the witnesses’ testimonies and evidence.

In default, she has to undergo an additional year in prison. The case dates back to June 25, 2022, when Sara bludgeoned her friend, Jashoda Patra, with stones.

Patra’s daughter, Shantilata, found her in critical condition near Podasingidi village and rushed her to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Following a complaint filed by Shantilata, officials at Soso police station registered a case (110/2022) and arrested Naik the next day.

Out of 20 witnesses presented in court, 15 testified against the accused, leading to her conviction. Defence lawyer Subash Bishwal stated that the court handed down the life sentence based on the evidence presented.

PNN