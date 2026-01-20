Chhatrapur: A local court Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend in the 2021 Subhasmita case.

Additional District Judicial Magistrate (ADJM) Pradeep Kumar Samal convicted Krushna Chandra Sahu for burning his girlfriend, Subhasmita Khadanga, alive inside an abandoned house in Pratappur village under the Purushottampur police limits in July 2021.

According to the prosecution, Sahu and Khadanga were in a romantic relationship for more than six years.

Khadanga repeatedly urged Sahu to marry her, but he refused, saying his marriage had been fixed elsewhere.

Even after learning about his impending marriage, Khadanga continued to insist.

Investigators said Sahu, enraged and seeking to end the relationship, planned the murder and called Khadanga to his native village.

He allegedly poured spirit on her and set her on fire. Khadanga later gave a dying declaration to the police, naming Sahu as the assailant.

Police registered a case (334/2021) and arrested Sahu based on her statement.

During the investigation, Sahu denied the allegations and claimed he was not present in the village at the time of the incident.

After a thorough investigation and examination of evidence, the court found Sahu guilty and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of `10,000 on the accused.