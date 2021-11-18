Bhadrak: A local court handed down life imprisonment to a 38-year-old man after convicting him for sexual assaulting a minor girl, November 2017.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Pranati Saha also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Manas Jena, 38, along with the punishment. He has to undergo an additional one month of rigorous imprisonment in case of non-payment of fine. On the other hand, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has directed to the district administration to provide Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim.

According to the case diary, Jena, a resident of Ghusurigadia village under Khaira police limits in Bhadrak district was staying in a rented house at Dagarasahi in Charampa. Jena picked up the girl when she was playing outside her house, November 3, 2017.

He managed to take her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. The matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal before her mother. Later, her father lodged an FIR with Bhadrak Town police in this regard.

Police registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act and arrested Jena. He was produced in court which remanded him to judicial custody.

PNN