Subarnapur: Two persons were killed and one person was severely burned after lightning struck them at Bhaluchuan village under Biramaharajpur police limits in Subarnapur district, police said Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Trilochan Pradhan of Bahalpadar village and Basanti Munda of Bhaluchuan village. Sambaru Munda is the other person who has suffered burn injuries.

According to a source, the victims were working at a kendu leaf farm in Badarakata village under Biramaharajpur police limits when lightning struck them Monday evening. Trilochan and Basanti died on the spot while Sambaru luckily survived. However, he is in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment at the Subarnapur district headquarters hospital (DHH).

The senseless trio was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital where doctors declared Trilochan and Basanti as brought dead. Sambaru was later shifted to the Subarnapur DHH as his condition deteriorated.

While police have launched an investigation registering a case, local people demanded compensation for the bereaved families.

PNN