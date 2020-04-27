Bargarh: A minor boy was killed after lightning struck him at Mandiadhipa village under Paikamal police limits of Padmapur sub-division in this district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Nirmal Majhi, son of Chudamani Majhi of Mandiadhipa village.

According to villagers, NIrmal had taken some goats for grazing to a nearby jungle Monday morning. Suddenly it started raining. With nowhere to go Nirmal took shelter under a tree. Unfortunately lightning struck the same tree.

After the rain had subsided, locals found Nirmal’s body. He was rushed to Paikamal government hospital but the doctors there declared him brought dead.

Padmapur sub-collector Tanmay Kumar Darwan and Paikamal tehsildar Manoj Kumar Meher visited the hospital to express their condolences to the bereaved family. They also promised financial assistance.

PNN