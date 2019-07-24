Patna/Ranchi: At least 23 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar and Jharkhand, police said Wednesday.

Thirteen people died in Aurangabad, East Champaran and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, while in Jharkhand, 10 people lost their lives in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts. The deaths in lightning strikes occurred since Tuesday night, police said.

Both Bihar and its neighbouring state Jharkhand were lashed by heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Sources informed that the toll may rise as there are reports of more than 30 people who have been severely injured by the lighting strikes.

Details to follow

Agencies