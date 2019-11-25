Los Angeles: Lindsay Lohan’s ex-boyfriend Harry Morton has died at the age of 38.

The restaurateur was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home Saturday and was subsequently pronounced dead, reports said..

According to reports, an autopsy is pending but authorities do not suspect foul play.

The founder of US restaurant chain Pink Taco is the grandson of Arnie Morton, who founded Morton’s The Steakhouse chain in 1978, and the son of Hard Rock Cafe creator Peter Morton.

He launched Pink Taco in 1999 when he was only 18, and was also the owner of Hollywood nightclub the Viper Room.

Morton dated Lohan in 2006 and was also previously linked to Demi Moore, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston and Hayden Panettiere.