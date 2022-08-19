Ganjam: Rambha police arrested an electric lineman on charge of rape of a woman at a seaside area under this police limits in Ganjam district, Thursday. The accused was identified as Krushna Chandra Behera, a native of Purunabandha village and a lineman working under Huma electricity section office in the district. The incident occurred when the accused found the woman alone at her house and raped her. Behera was also arrested in the past in an ATM loot case. Police registered a case and arrested the accused after the survivor lodged a complaint at the police station, Thursday, IIC P Swaroop Kishan said. A medical examination was conducted on the survivor and the accused and the latter will be produced in court, Friday, police said