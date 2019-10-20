Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj temple administration, which is leading a survey work being carried out to identify encroached properties of Lord Lingaraj near the temple, has decided to seek a three day extension from the district administration to complete its job.

The temple administration, which is conducting the survey in collaboration with BDA, BMC, GA department and road and building department, had earlier sought an extension of three days, but failed to finish the survey within time. Overall, five days have been spent since the work started, but it is yet to be complete.

According to a source in BDA, the delay is being caused since the work covers a vast area of measuring all private and temple lands around the temple.

“If we were to cover only the land around the temple, it would have already been over. However, we are identifying both private and temple lands. This is causing the delay,” said the source while adding that the temple administration will seek extension for three more days Monday.

The final report would then be placed before the district administration for necessary action including the subsequent eviction drive.

The joint team Saturday surveyed Dharmasal-Dwarabasini, the Kotitirtha lane up to electric sub-station office, Ganga Jamuna road and Dwarabasini to Taranga club covering the left side of Bindusagar tank.

During this survey, as many as 20 encroached plots have been identified. Two of them are said to be of much importance from various points of view. The source said, while one plot is under 40 per cent encroachment, the other one has been completely occupied.

While the administration’s initiative is being welcomed by many, it is not going down well with the encroachers. Meanwhile, local residents have demanded the survey to be extended to other encroached lands of the temple at different locations. The joint team is likely to take up the task later, it was learnt.

PNN