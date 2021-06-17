Bhubaneswar: Modes of childbirth are in no way linked to chances of transmission of novel coronavirus from pregnant women to children.

Gynaecologists from the city said that in most cases of pregnancy, Covid does not have much impact on the foetus and there is lack of any study indicating vertical transmission of Covid (transmission from mother to child).

“There is no need to induce labour or deliver by Caesarean section early because of Covid-19 infection. Decisions regarding mode of delivery should be taken as per standard obstetric practice in most situations. C-section could be considered for women with respiratory problems,” said Abhipsa Mishra, senior consultant at Utkal Hospital here.

She also urged the pregnant women to avoid vaccination in the first three months of pregnancy but urged others to go ahead. “Vaccination could be done in menstruating women. Females planning pregnancy can also take it. However, if the vaccine is given inadvertently in a pregnant lady, termination of pregnancy is not needed,” she said.

Others claimed that there has not been any concrete study to prove link between foetal abnormalities and Covid-infected pregnant women. However, experts warn of special care during the first and last three months of pregnancy.

“The first trimester and last trimester in pregnancy cases are crucial. Pregnant women should try to ward off the threat of exposure to the virus by adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour like social distancing, wearing masks and staying indoors,” said Veena Panda, another gynaecologist from the city.

The state government has made special arrangements and wards in government hospitals like SCB Medical College & Hospital and others for delivery care of Covid-infected women while some private hospitals too have started offering such services.

Although norms bar pregnant women from anti-Covid vaccinations, recently lactating mothers have been allowed to take prophylactic measures.

The state government has recently denied transmission of Covid from lactating mothers to newborns if Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.