Madrid: Lionel Messi will end his 20-year career with Barcelona after the Argentine superstar failed to reach agreement on a new deal with the club, the Spanish giants announced Thursday. “Although an agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi it cannot be formalised due to economic and structural obstacles,” the club said in a statement.

“Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not remain linked to Barcelona. Both sides deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the club cannot come true,” the club said.

In the past also there has been speculation that Messi will leave Barcelona. However, during the Copa America this year which Argentina won, there were enough indications that Messi will stay with the Catalan giants. However, now that doesn’t look possible anymore.