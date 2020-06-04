Madrid: One missed practice is enough to raise concerns about Lionel Messi. His presence in next week’s return of the Spanish league was put in doubt by some Barcelona media. This happened because Lionel Messi trained separately from the group Wednesday.

No reason to worry

Barcelona said there is no reason to worry about Messi. He simply underwent an alternative training programme in the gymnasium. However, some reports said there could be more to it.

Media speculation

Catalan channel ‘TV3’ said Messi has a minor thigh muscle problem. It could keep him from being ready to play in Barcelona’s June 13 match at Mallorca. It will be Barcelona’s first game since the league was halted nearly three months. The La Liga was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TV3 said late Wednesday that Messi underwent tests to determine the real extent of the injury. Barcelona did not confirm whether Messi had to be tested. Thursday was a scheduled rest day for the club. The squad will return Friday to continue their preparations. It will then become clear why Messi was not seen with others Wednesday.

Leading scorer

Messi missed nearly two months at the beginning of the season after hurting a calf muscle in the first pre-season training. He is the league’s leading scorer with 19 goals. His tally is five more than Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. The Barcelona superstar also has the most assists, with 12.

Defender Clément Lenglet is set to miss the trip to Mallorca because of an accumulation of yellow cards. However, striker Luis Suárez is expected to be back in action against Mallorca. He had undergone right knee surgery in January and was expected to miss the season. However, now he is back and training normally. Ousmane Dembelé is not likely to return as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

Two-point advantage

Barcelona has a two-point lead over Real Madrid with 11 rounds remaining. Real Madrid restart their La Liga campaign June 14 against Eibar at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium. The usual venue Santiago Bernabéu, is undergoing renovation work for the rest of the season.

Agencies