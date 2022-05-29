Barang: A lioness at Nandankanan Zoological Park here died from suspected snakebite in its enclosure, Saturday.

The 15-year-old African lioness nicknamed ‘Ganga’ was brought to the zoo from Israel in 2015. The animal suddenly fell ill and the animal keeper noticed its unusual behaviour Saturday morning and informed the zoo authorities.

A poisonous snake was spotted slithering inside its enclosure following which it was suspected that the tigress was bitten by the reptile. A veterinary team rushed to the spot and administered anti-venom injection to the animal. Despite efforts by the veterinarians, the lioness died due to thickening of the blood, said the deputy director of the zoo Sanjit Kumar.

With the death of Ganga, the number of lions in the zoo has now come down to 16.

Post-mortem of the lioness will be conducted to ascertain the actual reason of her death.