New Delhi: A video of a lion running berserk through Madhavpur village in Gujarat that was shared on social media has left many people scared. However, from the video it is quite evident that the animal itself is scared of the human beings and is trying to run away from them.

The video was shared on social media platforms by an Indian Forest Service Officer (IFSO) Susanta Nanda. He captioned the video, “Imagine someone charging at you at 80 kmph… Even Usain Bolt can’t escape (average speed-38 kmph) from a charging lion. In such a situation, where will you find tolerance for each other other than India? Video from Madhavpur village of Gujarat (sic).”

The video shows the lion trying to run away as a crowd of people stood in its way. As the lion ran straight across the village, people can be seen running for their lives in which ever direction possible.

See link:

https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1236263449778196480

The moment the video was uploaded it went viral with many netizens commenting on it. One wrote: “I hope no one was hurt this by this big kitty (kitten) on loose.” Another user said: “This was funny. Like a dog running through… Hope the lion was safe??” A third post said, “Amazing! Leopards though as it’s been shown time and time again, aren’t as lucky as that lioness!”

Well the fastest tag for in the animal world goes to the leopard and the cheetah. However, they can’t maintain their speed for long stretches of time. On the other hand, lions hunt in a pack and they can be quick when the situation demands.

