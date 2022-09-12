Idea of idling

As an independent filmmaker, I don’t have a daily office to attend or have fixed days-off. I make sure that Sunday feels like a Sunday. I love to spend time on the terrace looking at the stars and moon. My partner is always careful in ordering delicious food keeping my taste buds in priority. We avoid household work and spend all the time together lazily, though sometimes we meet close friends.

Love for staycation

I travel many places while researching, shooting and attending film festivals. But when I am on vacation, I love to stay in a place just like the locals for long. I love exploring it silently, by walking through the by lanes, riding a two wheeler and exploring the underrated places.

Evolvement with films

Many relate to filmmaking as their passion but the fact that my work revolves around making films. The engagement with the subjects gives me a space where I get enough opportunity to evolve as a person.

Heart at home

My favourite places in India are South Goa, Shilong, Kochi and Pondicherry. But my heart lies in the beautiful green deep forests of Odisha. The forests of Phulbani, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Koraput are the ones I have travelled extensively.

Indigenous food to

tickle taste buds

I belong to Mayurbhanj and my parents’ house is in Baripada, where I have spent many years of my childhood hence Mudhi with singda/aloochop/ghugni/ mansa, podo pittha and patra poda dishes are the delicacies I love.