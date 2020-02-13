Badamba: An accused who was on the run after being held for illegal transportation of liquor was arrested Wednesday night.

The man, identified as Naresh Behera (30), a resident of Mahulia village under Badamba police limits, will be forwarded to court Thursday, SI of Nursinghpur excise department Thappa Marandi said.

Naresh along with Sura Sena of Kajalabedha village under Badamba police limits and Antarjyami Behera of Aslipur village were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal liquor transportation. Naresh had escaped from the vehicle while being forwarded to court.

After a frantic search, the police officials arrested him at around 8 pm Wednesday night near Mahulia village.

Meanwhile, the other two have been forwarded to court and were sent to Badamba sub-jail.

