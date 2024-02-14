Kesinga: “Literature thrives on the commitment of authors who transform words into rhythms, illuminating the soul’s voice. Hence, the need for commitment in literature remains vital today.’’ This was highlighted at the 36th annual Pushpuni convention held here in Kalahandi district, Monday. The convention was inaugurated by Kalahandi cultural organiser Jayanta Behera while short story writers Yasobanta Samal, former MLA Rasbihari Behera were special guests. Chairman of ‘Chetabani Literary Association’, Senapati Pradyumna Kesari welcomed the gathering.

A recital was held in the morning session attended by poets Preetidhara Samal and Niroj Pattnaik, Kesinga College principal Sushant Kumar Padhi, playwright Parameshwar Mund, and social educator Manjumeha Guru. The afternoon session was chaired by Vaishnav Charan Saha and attended by poets Sabita Bhoi, Pallavi Das, and Yadavendra Saha. Litterateurs Yugal Sarangi, Narmada Nilotpala, Mukul Mishra, Padmalaya Samal, and Manjumeha Guru, were felicitated on the occasion. Ranjan Kumar Panda read out a report on souvenir Chalapathara Katha. A compilation of poems Dhulighara by Saha was unveiled on the occasion.

Pradeep Panda was awarded the ‘Durgabati Memorial Literary Award’ along with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 on the occasion. ViceChancellor of Maa Manikeswari University, Sanjay Satpathy was honoured with ‘Chetabani Education Award’, Yasobanta Samal with the ‘Chetabani Knowledge Award’ (for Prose), Preetidhara with the ‘Chetabani Knowledge Award (for Poetry) and Mund with the ‘Chetabani Knowledge Award’ (Essay). Former vice-president of Odisha Sahitya Akademy, Gayatribala Saraf was the chief guest for the afternoon session and was conferred with the ‘Chetabani Education Award’.