Bhubaneswar: A nine-year-old girl was delighted after interaction on the dais with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a public meeting in Bhubaneswar Friday.

The girl, Neelam Bastia from Cuttack, said the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha offered chocolates to her.

“I hugged Rahul-ji… he also asked my name,” she told reporters.

Gandhi also asked Neelam about her favourite subject and whether she is interested in sports.

“I told him my favourite subject is Mathematics and I get good scores in it. I also said I love running,” a beaming Neelam said.

