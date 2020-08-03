Keonjhar: Be it evolution of human civilisation or gradual extinction of the animal species, bird nests are a rare sight these days. However, a group of people in Keonjhar district have been extending support to avian species and making artificial nests for birds.

The group comprising of village youths and named as Birsa Munda Eco Saver belongs to Patana block in the district. Jadichatara village youths have been making artificial nests for several years with know-how support from the non-profit making organisation PECUC.

On the other hand, avian species have adopted the artificial nests. After collecting twigs, straws and other materials, the village youths weaved nests and put up those on tree branches in their locality.

“Different species of birds have gradually started thronging to trees in the vicinity of Jadichatara village. Chirping sound of the birds creates a melodious note in the area throughout the day. So far, we have already affixed over 235 nests on trees in 25 villages under Patana block,” a member of the group Satyanarayan Mohanta gleamed.

In a similar vein, the village youths have taken up a plantation drive in their locality. Ecology matters a lot for survival, Mohanta added.

PNN