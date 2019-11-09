Delhi Police warn mischief mongers

New Delhi: Delhi Police urged Saturday citizens to maintain peace ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. “In view of the upcoming judgment by the Supreme Court regarding the Ayodhya matter, Delhi Police requests every citizen to contribute to peace and tranquility. The Delhi Police will initiate strict legal action against mischief-mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and public order,” the police said in a statement. The police will also observe the activities on social media platforms and advises that such platforms should be used with discretion. “Users should restrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity. Prohibitory orders have also been issued to maintain public order,” the statement said.

Nirmohi Akhara plea dismissed

New Delhi: SC dismisses plea of Nirmohi Akhara seeking control of entire disputed land. The bench states that Possession of disputed 2.77 acre land will remain with Central government receiver

Underlying structure was not an Islamic structure, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said Saturday the underlying structure below the disputed site at Ayodhya was not an Islamic structure, but the ASI has not established whether a temple was demolished to build a mosque.

Alternative land for mosque

Supreme Court directs allotment of alternative land to Muslims to build new mosque. The bench says that damage to Babri Masjid was violation of law. SC directs Centre and UP govt to allot five acre land to the Muslims at a prominent place for building mosque.

SC dismisses Shia Waqf Board’s appeal, says land belongs to government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed Saturday the appeal of the Shia Waqf Board in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya and held that the land belongs to the government as per revenue records. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a unanimous verdict dismissing the Shia Waqf Board’s appeal in the case over the disputed structure. It said the disputed land was government land in the revenue records. Fourteen appeals were filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits. It said the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Nirmohi Akhara not a shebait or devotee of Ram Lalla: SC

The Supreme Court said Saturday in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara’s suit was barred by limitation.

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.

Jam packed court room

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court prepares to deliver its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya, lawyers in huge numbers have flocked to the apex court Saturday leading to the courtroom of the Chief Justice getting jam packed. The huge rush of lawyers created difficulties for security personnel, at the three entry gates and the court room, in checking the passes, accreditation and proximity cards of scribes and lawyers. Lawyers and media persons jostled for space in the crowded court room where a lot of apex court registry officials are looking after the internal management.

Naveen Patnaik appeals for peace

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed Saturday to the people to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya title dispute and ensure peace and harmony. In a twitter post, the chief minister emphasised that the spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of India’s secular fabric.

“Ahead of #AyodhyaVerdict, appeal to everyone to accept the judgement of Honourable #SupremeCourt. Let us continue to live in peace and harmony,” Naveen Patnaik said.

“The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric,” the chief minister tweeted shortly before the the Supreme Court is to deliver its landmark verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute.