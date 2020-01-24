Electrifying start for Kiwis

Auckland: New Zealand openers Colin Munro (33r, 19b) and Martin Guptil (15,11b) went all guns blazing against India in the first T20I at Eden Park by posting figures for 52/0 at the end of the first five overs. Indian seamer Shardul Thakur (2-0-30-0) proved to be the most expensive with Jasprit Bumrah (2-0-15-0) in toe.

India win toss, choose to field

Auckland: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the first T20 International against New Zealand here Friday.

India come into the series after a 2-1 triumph over Australia in a home ODI assignment last week.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett.

PTI