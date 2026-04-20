Bhubaneswar: Liver transplant services at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack will be launched soon, announced Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling at an awareness event titled ‘The Liver Wellness Summit–2026’ to mark World Liver Day Sunday.

With liver diseases emerging as a global health concern, experts have called for urgent lifestyle changes and increased awareness to curb the rising burden.

The summit, held at a City hotel, was organised by Odisha Gastro and Liver Care Foundation, led by noted gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Manoj Sahu.

Addressing the gathering, Mahaling highlighted the alarming rise in liver-related ailments, particularly fatty liver disease, which he described as a significant barrier to building a healthy nation.

Emphasising prevention, he said that lifestyle modification is crucial for liver health.

He also commended Sahu for his contributions to liver care in Odisha.

The day-long summit featured five thematic sessions engaging diverse sections of society.

In the first session, ‘Samparka’, Sahu interacted with over 300 participants, discussing causes, prevention, and management of liver diseases.

He stressed the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding substance abuse, and routine health check-ups.

The second session, ‘Kritagyata’, focused on working professionals, where senior police and fire service officials spoke about the challenges of maintaining health amid demanding schedules and emphasised prioritising personal well-being.

The third session, ‘Dayitwa’, dedicated to senior citizens, highlighted the need for sustained healthy habits in later life to prevent liver complications.

In the fourth session ‘Swasthya Lipi’, prominent cultural personalities spoke about the role of proper nutrition, adequate sleep, yoga, and pranayama in maintaining overall and liver health, and the final session, ‘Sankalpa’ focused on children and nutrition, stressing healthy eating habits from an early age and the importance of maternal care.

The event saw participation from a wide cross-section of society, including officials, healthcare professionals, senior citizens, women, and students.

Attendees widely appreciated the initiative for its comprehensive approach to spreading awareness.