Bhubaneswar: Observing the heavy rush at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in different cities following the revised Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the State Transport Authority have announced that the applicants can now avail the Learner’s License (LL) online.

Following the strict enforcements of MV act, heavy demand for LLs was observed in all parts of the state. According to the transport authority, all the RTOs of Odisha have issued 5.87 lakh LLs during September to November this year. These three months have shown 68% increase in issue of LLs which was only 3.48 lakhs in the entire year of 2018.

As per the figures, Bhubaneswar-1 issued the most LLs in the state with 47,911 followed by Ganjam 35,182, Bhubaneswar-II 27,881; Cuttack 27,848 and Balasore 22,994. The data also showed the demand for LLs in these three months has jumped seven times where only 84,000 LLs were issued in 2018 as compared to 5.87 lakh in the same period.

“Applicants will have to pay the required fee along with a written application to get the learner’s license. The documents can be downloaded from the RTO website. The vehicle fitness certificate can also be downloaded from the same website. It is also advised that the person having LL can apply for DL after one month of getting his LL,” an official at RTO here stated.

Furthermore, during the period from Sept to Nov, State transport authority has also authorized 1074 Pollution Testing Units (PTUs) to conduct the PUC test adding 834 units in last three months. Before Sept there were only 240 authorized PTUs in the state and there was huge queue in the PTUs.

The state has allowed issue of both online and offline PUC certificate till Dec 31st. However, in the meantime 1044 PTUs out of 1074 have been connected in online mode with VAHAN server and about 21.9 lakh online PUC certificates have been issued to the vehicles in last three months.