Nabarangpur: Members of approximately 40 tribal families, who reside in Sahajakhol forest area between Bhatapani and Dumerpali villages bordering Kalahandi, were severely beaten up Sunday afternoon by a group of people from a nearby village in Nabarangpur district. The tribal community also said that their drinking water source has been laced with poison.

According to a police official, the tribal families have been residing in Sahajakhol forest for more than 15 years now. They have been cultivating forest land for agriculture purposes to eke out a living.

Some residents of Gotamunda village under the banner of a local outfit ‘Jungle Surakhya Bahini’ of Gotamunda have been threatening to evict the tribals.

Apprehending danger to their lives and properties, the tribal families have jointly lodged an FIR with the local police following which a case of atrocity has been registered, the senior police official informed.

“The Forest department has not made any complaint regarding the tribals living in Sahajakhol. However, residents of Gotamunda village have allegedly threatened and asked the tribals to vacate the land. A case of atrocity was registered in this connection and we have been probing into the incident,” Amapani IIC Krushna Chandra Swain said.

PNN