Badagaon: A youth was ostracised even after death, by the people from his own caste, on ground of intercaste marriage and villagers refused to participate in the cremation, a report said.

According to reports, in this tragic development the deceased named Saroj Pradhan, 48, of Ambureipada of Sahajbahal village under Badagaon block in Sundargarh district was detained at his home for long hours, after he died Thursday.

Saroj fell sick late at night due to cardiac arrest and subsequently succumbed to death. The deceased belonged to Delki Khadia caste who had married a girl belonging to Kishan caste of nearby Dasarapada, about eighteen years back.

However, as people of his own caste did not extend their support to cremate the deceased, some local youths of Sahajbahal area namely Ganesh Jayapuria, Saroj Sahoo, Chinmaya Sha, Ascharya Behera and Gagan Seth came forward and cremated the body.

They also went to the deceased’s house to console the bereaved family members, on hearing about the bizarre incident. Acting as good Samaritans, village youths have spread the message of social equality and have gathered wide appreciation from all quarters.