Keonjhar: Resentment brewed among locals in Jajanga area under Joda mining circle of Keonjhar over lack of livelihood scope in mining companies.

They alleged that lease holders of the mines have been neglecting local people in their work. Contractual agencies from other states have been roped in for mining work.

Scores of people from Kamalpur, Bandhuabeda, Jamita, Bholabeda, Jajanga, Lahuniposi, Gurutuan and Jurudi have taken up the issue with the Collector.

Besides, they have intimated their plight to Champua sub-collector, Bamebari IIC, Barbil tehsildar and the district labour officer.

Aggrieved people have long been protesting for jobs in mines, but their demand has allegedly been pushed aside by the mining firm.

“The economy of the district solely depends on the mining sector. But mining firms operating in the locality is depriving the locals of their livelihood while they have engaged machines in their work,” they fumed.

About 80 per cent of the population in the area is living below the poverty line. Earlier, people used to depend on forests for minor forest produce, but forest cover is vanishing due to mining activities, they pointed out.

With decline of forest cover, their livelihood and wildlife are at stake. People are sitting idle in the mining rich area without getting work at hand.

“The company has snatched out rice bowl and engaged machines in its work. We were left jobless in our land,” they added.

Locals have formed an outfit Yuva Shakti Development with which they have been protesting for the cause of job scope for local in the mining sector. A delegation of people met the Collector and demanded jobs at this Covid-times.

PNN