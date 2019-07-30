Anandapur: A company previously engaged in blasting and stone crushing at Kuamara hills under this block in Keonjhar district is said to have applied for environmental clearance to restart the same business at the hills.

The villagers are apprehensive that if permission is granted, it would be detrimental to not only to the nearby farmlands but also to flora and fauna of the locality.

During the construction of left side canal of Baitarani river under Anandapur Baitarani barage division, the company engaged in it had been using rough white salt stone from Kuamara hill, instead of granite stones. At that time the villagers had allowed the activity by giving their thumb impressions as the work was meant for developmental purposes.

Later it was found that the company still went on with blasting and crushing stones even after expiry of its time frame. Stone chips were allegedly transported to neighbouring districts and states at night for commercial purposes. The company kept on with its illegal blasting and other activities, allegedly after taking some officials on its side.

At that time, residents of 15 villages of Kantipal and Kathakata panchayats had complained that they were badly affected by this company’s illegal activities.

Farmlands in Chaturi Sahi, Khilar Sahi, Behera Sahi, Kohla Sahi of Kantipal panchayat, Munda Sahi in Raipal panchayat and Mahanta Sahi in Kathakata panchayat along with several pastures were affected by it.

After several complaints on the issue by the affected villagers and media coverage, Anandapur tehsil had conducted raids and a fine was collected from the business. Consequently, the company had shifted its illegal crusher to somewhere else. Now word is doing the rounds that the crusher is going to reopen shop at the Kuamara hills once again with due permission and papers.

Senior citizens said the administration should not ignore the villagers’ interest while considering giving a green signal to the company.