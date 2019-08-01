Chhendipada: A herd of elephants have been raiding the croplands near Kankurapal and nearby villages under this forest range in Angul district damaging vegetable crops and plantain trees since last couple of days.

With four elephants being sighted in the reserve forest near Kankurapal Wednesday, the Forest Department has asked the nearby villagers not to go into the jungle.

The affected farmers alleged they have taken the issue with the forest department but without any administrative intervention they are left to fend for themselves.

These wild animals are seen moving around Changudia, Badaberena, Kankurapal, Dahibara, Bahalasahi, Kampasala, Chhendipada and Karadabahal villages, forcing the panicked villagers to return to their respective villages from Chhendipada block headquarters before sun set and remain inside their homes.

The man-elephant conflict here is continuing since long, giving rise to resentment among the farmers. They demanded immediate assessment of crop loss and compensation.

When contacted, ranger Durga Charan Sahu said the department is sensitising the nearby villagers about the presence of pachyderms and the safety measures to be taken to save lives and property through public address system. An elephant squad has already been tasked to keep a tab on the movements of these wild animals.

PNN