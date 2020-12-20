Bolangir: Elephant menace has returned to haunt three villages in Turekela block of Bolangir district. People are living in panic after a herd of 30 elephants from the Bolangir forest range went on a rampage and destroyed crops Thursday night.

The paddy crop rampaged by the pachyderms comes after Cyclone Amphan and the Covid19 pandemic had put the farmers under severe distress. Villagers accused the forest department of failing to keep the animals at bay. This has led to widespread discontentment among locals.

The villagers alleged that other than destroying crops, the jumbos have also demolished several houses. People are now seeking compensation for their damaged crops and properties.

According to forest officials, the elephants entered the villages in search of food. They assured that steps were being taken to drive the elephants away from the local settlements. They also said that compensation would be provided to the famers who have suffered damages.

The frequent intrusions by the pachyderms to the farmlands have robbed the farmers of their sleep. Along with the destruction of their crops, the locals have suffered other damages also. The situation has led to widespread panic as well as anger among the villagers.

PNN