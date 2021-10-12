Baliapal: After a brief hiatus, locals here have once again launched their agitation opposing the construction of a proposed port and a petrochemical factory in Baliapal locality of Balasore district. The port is being developed by the Tatas. Holding placards, hundreds of people from Aladiha panchayat gathered at Gandadal Balibila village Monday and shouted ‘Tata, go back’.

The agitators accused the Tatas of making false promises to local people about providing them with jobs. They warned that the company should stay away from the port project and wind up operations.

The protesters said livelihood of the people in this locality depends on paddy, cashew and betel farming and fishing. However, the development of a port in the area will severely affect their means of livelihood. Hence, they will continue fighting against the company till it abandons the port project.

“Tata is ushering in destruction on the pretext of development. However, the plan will not be successful. In future, a bigger agitation will be organised against the Tata,” warned the protesters.

They pointed out that people of the area had once opposed the Baliapal test range in a big way. The government and the company seem to have forgotten about the past agitation and the determination of the people in the locality, they noted.