Padmapur: The administration’s move to conduct an eviction drive on the land acquired for a proposed airstrip project at Balimunda panchayat under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district was frustrated after the displaced locals staged a protest Sunday.

The displaced residents of Nandapatna, Champuadia and Badahavelisahi staged a demonstration stating that they will not allow commencement of the airstrip work until their demands are fulfilled.

The incident occurred when Basudevpur tehsildar Anita Nayak accompanied by her Chandbali counterpart Susant Sutar, sub-collector Manoj Kumar Patra, SDPO Prabhas Chandra Pal, Basudevpur IIC Susant Kumar Mishra and police officials reached the spot to carry out an eviction drive from the land.

The agitating residents demanded that the district administration should provide 25 decimal of land to each household, Rs 3 lakh for house construction and employment to one member of each family.

They warned that they will oppose the construction of airstrip if their demands are not addressed at the earliest. The officials first tried to placate them but relented and assured to look into their demands after they refused to budge.

The displaced locals will meet the Collector in his office Monday and will apprise him of their demands.

PNN