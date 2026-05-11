Digapahandi/Chikiti: Panic gripped Jakar village under Ratanei reserve forest area of Digapahandi forest range in Ganjam district after a leopard strayed into the village and devoured three goats.

According to villagers, the wild animal entered a cowshed near Maa Ratanei temple and preyed on three goats.

On the other hand, several commuters travelling from Digapahandi to Chikiti in cars and on motorcycles reportedly spotted the leopard and captured photographs and videos on their mobile phones Saturday afternoon.

The visuals soon went viral, drawing large crowds from Jakar and nearby villages to the area.

On being informed, forest officials launched an inquiry.

Range officer Dibyaranjan Sahu, Chikiti forester Kamana Bhuyan, forest guard Mitarani Biswasray and staff member San tosh Gouda visited the spot and conducted an investigation Sunday morning.

The Forest Department also deployed drones to trace the animal and installed two trap cameras near cowsheds and riverbanks in the area.

However, officials said no pugmarks of any tiger or leopard were found in the nearby forest. Forest personnel have advised villagers to secure livestock inside sheds at night and remain alert until the situation becomes normal.