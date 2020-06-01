Berhampur: A COVID-19 health facility opened by Ganjam district administration on the premises of the Berhampur City Hospital has sparked resentment among local residents. Doctors working in the facility had earlier raised objections Saturday as patients were being admitted without proper precautionary measures.

After this incident, residents of Bagulisahi, which is adjacent to the City Hospital premises demanded shifting of the health centre elsewhere, Sunday. They submitted a memorandum in this regard to chief district medical and public health officer (CDMPHO) Ganjam, Dr Umashankar Mishra.

Over 100 families reside in the Bagulisahi locality. They said that unless proper precautionary measures are not taken, they can fall prey to the virus. They opined that such facilities should be opened at places which have a low density of population. The residents have warned of fresh protests and demonstrations if their demand is not met.

Reacting to this, Mishra said, “I will take up the issue with the District Collector for early disposal of the matter.”

PNN