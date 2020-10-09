Kendrapara: A drinking water project in Kharasrota river in this district is facing sharp opposition from the residents of Aul and Rajkanika blocks as work on the project started Thursday, a report said.

The opposition of the residents stems from the fact that the project when implemented will destroy the agriculture and the bio-diversity of Bhitarkanika national park in the district. However, no untoward incident was reported during the period.

The project is being implemented by a Hyderabad-based consultancy at Barunadiha in Kharasrota river under Rajkanika block at an expenditure of Rs 982 crore sanctioned by the state government in 2019.

The project when implemented will provide drinking water facilities to 525 villages under Chandbali, Basudevpur, Tihidi and Dhamnagar blocks in Bhadrak district. The work started after AK Biswal, chief engineer of RWSS met the District Collector and SP and sought their cooperation in starting the project works.

The agency started work on the project in police presence Thursday. On being informed, residents rushed to the site and opposed the work.

They asked the agency to shift its construction equipment from the site. They alleged that the project will spell the death knell for agriculture and bio-diversity in Bhitarkanika National Park as it will dry up the fresh water in the river.

The residents led by the office bearers of Kharasrota Nadi Surakshya Samiti questioned that why the state government is not deposing in the cases filed against it in the National Green Tribunal and Orissa High Court. They demanded that the government should stop the project and wait till final disposal of the cases.

Petitioner Sanjay Kumar Behera on behalf of Kharasrota Nadi Surakshya Samiti alleged that the project will destroy agriculture and the bio-diversity of Bhitarkanika and he has filed a case in NGT February 25.

The tribunal directed the state government to depose in the matter and submit a report by October 5. However, the state government is yet to depose in the case and submit a report. Behera said the residents of Aul and Rajkanika will oppose the project.

Reports said the state government approved the implementation of the project in Kharasrota river after the river waters of Baitarani, Salandi, Kanshabansha and Mantei flowing in Bhadrak district were found unfit for consumption.

Social activist Subhasis Sarangi, Dushmant Acharya and Pratap Kumar Padhi said fresh water of Kharasrota is being used in irrigating the farmlands. Moreover, the biodiversity of Bhitarkanika will be destroyed by the ingress of saline water if fresh water stops flowing into the sanctuary.

This apart, the project will also derail implementation of two mega water projects for the district in the river.

When contacted, Chandeswar Behera, superintending engineer of RWSS in Chandikhole said a report regarding technical feasibility of the project has been submitted before the NGT.

PNN