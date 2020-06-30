Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy announced Tuesday the ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines for the state at a press conference here Tuesday. Some of the key highlights of the announcements are as follows:

Containment Zone: We have adopted the policies of the Union government on this. The collector or ULB commissioner will declare the containment zones. Except for essential items nothing will be available in such zones.

Night curfew: We have decided to impose the night curfew from 9.00pm to 5.00am. This will not be applicable for emergency workers. All industrial unit employees can work and move.

Not allowed: Gathering at religious places, international air travel except as per advised by the MHA. Gyms, swimming pools, theatres to remain closed. Social gatherings and political congregations will not be allowed.

Educational institutions: All educational institutions to remain closed till August 31 for teaching purposes but exams, evaluations can be done. Offices of educational institutions can remain open.

Restaurants and bars will remain closed. Only take aways will be allowed. As for opening of malls, the local authorities can decide.

Hotspots: These will be declared as Zone 1. Collectors can close down markets, offices and transportation. So far 10 districts have been identified as hotspots. Weekend shutdown will be strictly implemented in these districts.

Details to follow