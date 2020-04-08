New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that by all accounts, it will not be possible to end the lockdown April 14, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases. He made the disclosure during a video conference meeting with leaders of all political parties. Narendra Modi also said he would consult with all Chief Ministers before extending the lockdown. However, he made it clear that it is highly unlikely that the lockdown could anytime soon.

“Life will not be the same again after COVID-19, Narendra Modi said and added that there would be ‘pre-corona and post-corona’ phases. “Massive behavioural, social and personal changes will have to take place,” the prime minister told political leaders in the video conference.

The meeting was held to discuss the fight against coronavirus as the number of cases in the country climbed to 5,194. A detailed presentation was made by the health secretary, home secretary and rural affairs secretary, government of India.

Those participated in the meeting included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar.

Sources said, these leaders were briefed by secretaries of various ministries – health, home and rural development – on the actions taken by the government to tackle COVID-19 and mitigate the hardships arising out of the lockdown.

Several opposition leaders raised the issue of shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers in the country while few also suggested that construction of the new parliament building should be avoided, a source said.

The meeting took place amidst indications that the Central government may extend the lockdown across the country beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the it to continue to contain the fast-spreading virus, as the positive cases in the country show no signs of any let up.

As per the Union Health Ministry’s Wednesday morning update, there have so far been 149 deaths and 5,194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country even as the country entered its third week of nationwide lockdown.

Apart from Azad and Pawar, others who attended the virtual meet included, Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satish Misra (Bahujan Samaj Party), Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party), TR Baalu (DMK), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Janata Dal-United), Pinaki Mishra (Biju Janata Dal) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena).

Giving up its initial reluctance, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also attended the interaction. TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay was among the participants.

Modi interacted with leaders of those parties whose combined strength of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to five.

Agencies