New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said Friday it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market in April. The is due to the nationwide lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, MSI said in a statement. This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed, it added. This incidentally is the first time that the company has reported zero sales in the domestic market since inception.

Exports on

The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations. The company stated that the units were dispatched ensuring all safety guidelines.

It should be stated here that MSI suspended all its operations March 22. In March 2020, domestic sales for MSI had decreased by 47.9 per cent. The company sold 76,976 vehicles in March. Then the company had refused to compare it with March 2019 figures. It said such comparisons shouldn’t be done as operations had been suspended due to the lockdown.

Agencies