Bhubaneswar: Amid the spread of COVID-19 and extended lockdown for containment of the deadly disease, people of Odisha celebrated ‘Odia New Year’ without much fanfare.

As social distancing is the need of the hour, people are mostly keeping the celebrations to the confines of their homes.

Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, is the traditional New Year day festival of Hindus in Odisha. But the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak has reduced the occasion to a muted affair.

According to Odia traditions, Pana Sankranti is believed to be the birthday of the Hindu deity Hanuman, whose loving devotion to Rama in Ramayana is legendary. His temples, along with those of Shiva and Surya (sun god) are revered on the New Year. Hindus also visit Devi (goddess) temples on Pana Sankranti.

People across the state get up early in the morning and take sankranti buda (bath) at nearby rivers or ponds. Standing in knee deep water they worship Surya reciting Gayatri Mantra. Some perform homa (worship before fire). They spend the day visiting temples and many observe fast while others take simple vegetarian food. The women of the family put a earthen pot filed with water over the ‘ Tulsi Plant’, so that the plant get water continuously for the whole summer.

Notably, the day has been named after ‘Pana’, the main drink prepared on this occasion. ‘Pana’ made with ‘Chatua’ (multigrain cereal food), ‘bela’ (wood apple), sugar, jaggery, variety of fruits and cottage cheese is a sweet-sour drink that not only represents Odisha’s unique traditions, but also bears significant scientific benefits.

Traditionally offered to Lord Jagannath during the summer, this healthy and natural juice was given a religious bent by the ancestors. This drink is extremely healthy and helps to keep the body cool. It is the perfect antidote for sunstroke and a must-have on Odia New Year.

In northern part of the state, tribal people observe it as Meru Yatra where devotees pierce their body parts with sharp iron rods and move red hot ember as a penance. On this day, the fisherman community all over the state ends its Chaiti festival. Hanuman Jayanti (birthday of Hanuman) is also observed on this day. The tribals spend the day with great festivities, feasting drinking and dancing.

Pana Sankrati is also celebrated in various parts of India such as Vaisakhi (north and central India), Bihu (Assam), Pohela Boishakh (Bengal) and Puthandu (Tamil Nadu).

